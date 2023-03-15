San Francisco rain

If new federal forecasts are any indication, the start of spring won't be time to put away your umbrella.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

There's a good chance the start of spring is going to look a lot like winter in San Francisco, according to federal forecasts.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Wednesday issued a forecast for the five-day period beginning on the second day of spring (March 21) and ending a week from Saturday calling for as much as an 80% chance of above average rainfall across the Bay Area.

