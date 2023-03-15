That projection was down from as much as a 90% chance of above average rain during the five-day stretch starting with the first day of spring, issued as part of the agency's 10-day precipitation outlook.
Wednesday's forecast called for "ongoing" heavy precipitation over California, with a note that potentially forthcoming storms "should slowly start to ease" as the calendar flips further into spring, with "very heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and other high elevations."
As of Tuesday, a little more than 29 inches of rain had fallen in downtown San Francisco since July 1, which is already more than 6 inches higher than the city's typical total during California's water year, according to Golden Gate Weather Services. At this point in an average water year, nearly 19 inches of rain would've fallen.
The numbers were similarly staggering in the North Bay (nearly 10 more inches than normal, to date, in Santa Rosa), the East Bay (almost 12 inches higher than normal at Oakland Airport and 7 more inches in Livermore, respectively) and along the Peninsula (11 inches higher at San Francisco International Airport). That doesn't even include San Jose, which experts say has likely been undercounted this water year.
All nine Bay Area counties were in severe or extreme drought at the beginning of winter, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with only portions of two counties — Sonoma and Napa — experiencing even moderate drought as of March 7. The seven other counties were considered abnormally dry, the first time that many had been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.