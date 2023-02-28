The cold snap sweeping through the Bay Area may seem like small potatoes compared to the torrential downpours of early January, but a few nasty lasting impacts may not appear until long after the rains subside.
San Francisco streets are often heavily pocked during the winter, but this year they look like Swiss cheese. According to Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, The City has filled over 1,400 potholes in February alone, for a total of 2,457 in 2023.
"We always have potholes in San Francisco, but that's not just unique to this city," said Gordon. "It is what every city and county experiences during rains and snows. We certainly have seen a big increase in the numbers in January and February."
The City is not alone. CalTrans reports that it repaired over 7,000 potholes in January throughout seven counties around the Bay Area, according to spokesperson Jeremy Weiss.
Potholes are a more or less inevitable, pervasive nuisance that can be dangerous for pedestrians and vehicles alike. They are caused by water seeping into cracks in the pavement, which weakens as heavy vehicles pass over it, eventually crumbling and becoming a wet hole in the ground.
They're often the subject of local political soapboxing, because they represent a tangible problem (there's a hole in the road) with a straightforward answer (fill the hole), according to transit experts at Harvard.
Fixed-It File: This pothole on 34th Avenue annoyed residents for *five years* and injured a pedestrian who tripped in it. I’ve always said city supervisors should focus on the basics, like filling potholes. We filled this one — and fixed a major issue under the street. pic.twitter.com/HFF9AYB1Xr
SF Public Works tries to repave its roads frequently, because "if a street is freshly paved, there's less likelihood that there's going to be cracks," said Gordon. In between pavings, The City uses a practice called a "cold patch", where cold asphalt is poured into a hole and smoothed over. It takes about fifteen minutes.
"Potholes form mostly on streets that are heavily used because of the weight of vehicles, so some of the major corridors," said Gordon. "We prioritize pothole repairs on corridors with bike routes, transit corridors, hospitals, community centers and high-use areas. But they'll all get fixed eventually."
During particularly wet spells, such as the two significant ones 2023 has seen so far, quick fixes like cold patches are not a long term solution. But proper maintenance often takes time that busy commuter roads don't always have.
"We do our very best to repair potholes, but we cannot be everywhere at once," said Weiss of CalTrans' work. "Fixing Bay Area highways can be expensive and time-consuming because of heavy traffic which often requires extra crews and vehicles to implement lane closures for worker and traffic safety."