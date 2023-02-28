pothole

Large cracks and potholes are seen along Urbano Drive in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood.

 Jessica Christian, S.F. Examiner

The cold snap sweeping through the Bay Area may seem like small potatoes compared to the torrential downpours of early January, but a few nasty lasting impacts may not appear until long after the rains subside.

San Francisco streets are often heavily pocked during the winter, but this year they look like Swiss cheese. According to Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, The City has filled over 1,400 potholes in February alone, for a total of 2,457 in 2023.

