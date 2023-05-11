Dog walking along the Embarcadero

Professional dog walker, Nicole Bitler walking her dogs along the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Get ready for the sunshine, San Francisco. Saturday and Sunday could be the hottest days of the year so far in The City, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest San Francisco will be the warmest area of The City, with highs potentially reaching the upper 70s both days, while the coolest spots will be in the coastal locations, such as Ocean Beach, with highs topping out in the low 60s.

