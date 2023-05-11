Get ready for the sunshine, San Francisco. Saturday and Sunday could be the hottest days of the year so far in The City, according to the National Weather Service.
Southwest San Francisco will be the warmest area of The City, with highs potentially reaching the upper 70s both days, while the coolest spots will be in the coastal locations, such as Ocean Beach, with highs topping out in the low 60s.
“All in all, temperatures will be in the 70s for most of The City this weekend,” NWS meteorologist Sean Miller told The Examiner.
Today marks the start of a warming trend. Although todays temperatures will be below normal and pleasant, temperatures will warm up through Saturday, with some far interior locations reaching 90 degrees that day.
“What we’re looking at here is looking to be pretty close to that in terms of temperature. We’re still in the range where we could be slightly under or slightly over,” Miller said. “I would just say it’s pretty comparable to the temperatures we experienced (in April).”
The hottest points in the Bay Area could approach 90 degrees, at inland locations such as the North Bay Valleys, the Santa Clara Valley and East Bay cities closest to the Sacramento Valley.
Miller said this warming trend isn’t a heat wave, which would be both hotter and more sustained over a longer timeframe. Temperatures will average around 10 to 15 degrees above normal, but the region will significantly cool off at night.
Still, the warm front could signal the beginning of a “gradual” increase in temperatures over the coming weeks, Miller said. While the heat will peak over the weekend, the temperatures won’t drop much in the days after that.
“We’re not really seeing any strong cooldowns on the horizon,” Miller explained.