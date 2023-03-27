Cold weather in San Francisco Corona Heights

Downtown San Francisco recorded a low temperature of 42 degrees on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, matching a March 27 record set in 1898.

San Francisco hasn't been as cold as it was Monday morning since before the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, the great earthquake and the opening of the Ferry Building.

