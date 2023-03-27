Downtown San Francisco recorded a low temperature of 42 degrees on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, matching a March 27 record set in 1898.
#Cold morning, it was cold enough to set daily record low temperatures for at least a few long term sites: San Francisco tied 42F in 1898, Oakland 41F previous 42F in 1991, 1976, Redwood City 33F previous 35F in 1972. Full record event report to be issued in the evening. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/EpWJDanX6v
The Golden Gate Bridge opened nearly 40 years later on May 27, 1937, and the great earthquake shook and burned San Francisco on April 18, 1906. The Ferry Building, meanwhile, was first dedicated on July 11, 1898.
Monday morning's frigid temperatures continued an historically wet, wintry weather stretch in the city, even after spring has already sprung.
San Francisco is not expected to set low temperature records on Tuesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting a low of around 47 degrees. That's still 5 degrees higher than the record set in 1897, according to Golden Gate Weather Services.
It is, however, expected to be very wet and windy once again.
The leading front of the next storm arrives Monday night which will have strong south-southwest gusts associated with it. Strongest wind gusts are expected on the coastline and higher terrain. These winds may knock down trees and cause power outages.#CAwxpic.twitter.com/KIbnZktpq2
The National Weather Service has already issued a wind advisory beginning on Monday night, with gusts ranging from 35 mph to 57 mph at elevations below 900 feet in the Bay Area. There is a 100% chance of precipitation, according to the agency, with as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. On Wednesday, another half-inch of rain could fall.
Even if more records go by the wayside, that'll feel far more normal than the 125-year-old counterpart being broken on Monday morning, considering the past three months of weather.