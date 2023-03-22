A devastating bomb cyclone bombarded the Bay Area on Tuesday evening, mixing a torrent of rain with merciless and deafening winds.
A few lingering showers have continued on Wednesday morning, but the worst appears to be behind the region — and least for a week.
Here’s where things stand as the Bay Area tries to pick up the pieces following another overwhelming weather event.
Wind speeds
The fastest gust in the Bay Area clocked in at 88 mph in Richmond, according to the National Weather Service. Other top speeds include 82 mph in Los Gatos, 81 mph at Loma Prieta and 77 mph at Pier 1 in San Francisco. Many cities reported speeds in the 60s as well.
Power outages
As of PG&E’s latest update on Tuesday evening, 193,3836 customers were without power in the Bay Area, the majority of which were in the East Bay (97,673), Peninsula (39,939) and San Francisco (35,553). The utility has not yet released an updated compilation of outage numbers on Wednesday. Check back for updates.
The widespread outages come a week after another windswept storm triggered the most outages in the region in a single day in almost 30 years, according to PG&E.
Damages
The massive storm caused a swath of damages across the Bay Area, such as downed trees, fallen power lines and overturned vehicles. A plethora of trees were reported down in just The City alone, some of which landed on cable car tracks and others on cars, like the one below at Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets.
Like last week, the high powered winds caused broken glass to fall from San Francisco high-rises, the first of which was at 50 California St. Later that night, KNTV reported that the storm is suspected to have triggered 20 windows falling out of the Salesforce Tower. No injuries were reported in either case.
In addition, the winds during the evening commute were so powerful, they knocked over a big rig on the lower span of the Bay Bridge, blocking all four left lanes for hours.
The high-speed winds also forced the closure of the Third Street Bridge, next to Oracle Park, due to three barges which came loose and slammed into the structure. The bridge remains partially closed on Wednesday morning.
Injuries
According to SFGATE, four people in San Francisco were critically injured by the storm due to fallen trees and windy conditions. The injuries, which occurred between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m., were due to toppled trees at Post and Polk streets, 23rd Avenue and Lincoln, and Brotherhood Way and Lake Merced Boulevard.
Meanwhile, one person was killed in Walnut Creek after a tree toppled onto a vehicle in the Rossmoor neighborhood, authorities said. The occupant was found dead in the vehicle.
Flooding
The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday morning there’s still “plenty of water out there” and to watch out for minor flooding throughout the region as the scattered showers continue. Most of the Bay Area remains under a flood warning, scheduled to last in Sonoma County until 1:15 p.m., Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo and part of Santa Clara counties until 11:45 a.m. and another for a different part of Santa Clara county until 1 p.m.