Get your coats and umbrellas ready, San Francisco. Forecasts indicate that The City is due for its wettest day of 2023 later this week.
Weather Underground projected more than 1.6 inches of rain for Thursday, and nearly another inch of rain on Friday. San Francisco's previous high was 1.21 inches on Jan. 10, according to National Weather Service data, a day after 1.2 inches fell between midnight and 4 p.m.
San Francisco, amid a statewide drought, is already well ahead of its schedule in California's water year because of the aforementioned storms.
Through this point in the water year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 147% of the typical amount of rain has fallen in The City. San Francisco is already at 115% of its full-season normal, according to Golden Gate Weather Services. Of the nearly 26.3 inches of rain to fall during that time, 25.8 inches have fallen since Oct. 1 and more than 18 inches fell during a 16-day period beginning on Dec. 26.
The rain has resulted in a remarkable easing of drought conditions in San Francisco and the wider Bay Area.
As of last Dec. 27, all of the region was still experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Through Feb. 28, when data was most recently available, every Bay Area county was considered abnormally dry.
That marked the first time in three years that San Francisco wasn't experiencing moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions under the national assessment. The last time The City had no drought classification was the week ending on Jan. 21, 2020, on the eve of California's current punishing drought.