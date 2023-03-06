San Francisco rain umbrellas

San Francisco, amid a statewide drought, is already well ahead of its schedule in California's water year because of previous rainfall.

Get your coats and umbrellas ready, San Francisco. Forecasts indicate that The City is due for its wettest day of 2023 later this week.

Weather Underground projected more than 1.6 inches of rain for Thursday, and nearly another inch of rain on Friday. San Francisco's previous high was 1.21 inches on Jan. 10, according to National Weather Service data, a day after 1.2 inches fell between midnight and 4 p.m.

