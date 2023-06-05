Rain at San Francisco Muni bus stop

The rain window opens in San Francisco from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and into Tuesday, where there’s a 20% chance of precipitation

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

After a sunshine-filled weekend, San Francisco could get wet this week.

A moist weather system starting in Southern California is expected to arrive in the Bay Area by Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

