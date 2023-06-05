After a sunshine-filled weekend, San Francisco could get wet this week.
A moist weather system starting in Southern California is expected to arrive in the Bay Area by Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday in The City will start mostly cloudy before "gradually becoming sunny" in the afternoon, with a high of 65 degrees, the agency said.
Then the rain window opens in San Francisco from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., where there's a 20% chance of precipitation. The entire Bay Area will see a 20 to 45% chance of showers and 15 to 30% chance of thunderstorms on Monday evening.
Forecasters predict less than a tenth of an inch of rain across Bay Area cities, though that could increase if thunderstorms form.
The highest chance of thunderstorms developing in The City are between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. "It's likely that small hail could accompany these thunderstorms along with gusty winds and brief heavier downpours," forecasters wrote.
UC Berkeley, which consistently ranks No. 1, once again takes the top spot
Showers could continue until 11 a.m. Tuesday before giving way to drier conditions the rest of the week. Some lingering moisture could bring "brief showers" Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning at some Bay Area locations, but they will be "more isolated in nature," forecasters said.
Temperatures will range between the mid-50s and 60s, alternating through partly sunny and cloudy skies for the remainder of the week.
After a brutally wet winter, precipitation has tapered off dramatically in recent months in San Francisco. On the heels of receiving seven inches of rain in March, downtown San Francisco recorded less than a quarter of an inch in April, followed by over an inch last month.