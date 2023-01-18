Rain on Highway 101 in San Francisco

Through Tuesday afternoon, about 22.2 inches of rain had fallen in downtown San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As the Bay Area's month of record-setting rainfall winds down, the region is ahead of schedule.

Like, way ahead of schedule.

