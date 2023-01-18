The Jan. 17 total marked 203% of normal in the rain year, and other cities throughout the Bay Area have seen similarly staggering numbers.
Measured rainfall at Oakland International Airport (21.4 inches, 115% of normal for the full season), Livermore (16.7 inches, 110%), San Francisco International Airport (20.6 inches, 105%) and the City of San Jose (14.5 inches, 107%) has, so far, exceeded the totals of a normal rain year. Santa Rosa (25.1 inches) had "only" 74% of its typical full-year total, but 156% of its usual to-date total (16.1 inches).
Bay Area citizens are helping each other through this historic storm. With an influx of philanthropic cash, resources can expand even further
These last few weeks have been anything but normal for the Bay Area, as a series of atmospheric rivers has thoroughly drenched the region. In addition to easing drought conditions across California, the widespread storms have presented challenges within The City and across the state.
The National Weather Service forecast light rain to continue through Thursday morning, before high pressure prompts dry weather and cooler temperatures through the weekend. If the state's ongoing drought is any indication, the Bay Area might not get much more rainfall before the end of the rain year.