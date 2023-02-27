Ocean Beach Great Highway Surf Warning sign

The San Francisco Department of Public Works said northbound traffic had resumed early on Monday afternoon, while the Great Highway remained closed in the southbound direction because of sand piling up.

San Francisco's Great Highway is a prime example of the adage that sand is coarse, rough, irritating and it gets everywhere. 

Both directions of the roadway closed on Monday morning thanks to sand piling up as The City contended with yet more wet, windy weather. 

