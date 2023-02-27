The San Francisco Department of Public Works said northbound traffic had resumed early on Monday afternoon, while the Great Highway remained closed in the southbound direction because of sand piling up.
Both directions of the roadway closed on Monday morning thanks to sand piling up as The City contended with yet more wet, windy weather.
Winds blew in excess of 30 mph on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, with the agency warning of potential lightning strikes and flooding as isolated thunderstorms began passing through the Bay Area just after 1 p.m.
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the San Francisco Bay area. Occasional lightning, small hail, and brief heavy rain are the primary hazards. Stay weather aware this afternoon. #cawxpic.twitter.com/05fUrATkbL
Over the 24 hours ending at noon on Monday, nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain fell in San Francisco, as The City's wet year continued apace fewer than two months after a series of storms at the turn of the calendar year prompted Mayor London Breed to declare a local state of emergency.
Through Sunday, 24.7 inches of rainfall was recorded downtown. That's good for 109% of the average yearly total between July 1 and June 30, and an astounding 146% of normal through this point in the water year.
Regardless of when the Great Highway reopens in both directions, it will close to vehicles on Friday at 12 p.m. through the following Monday at 6 a.m., as part of The City's pilot program keeping the promenade car-free on weekends until 2025.