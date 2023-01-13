Glimpsing Blue Skies, California Cleans Itself Up and Braces for the Next Storm

A resident wades through his flooded block in Watsonville, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023. Relentless rains that started falling on Sunday have killed at least 17 people statewide and led to evacuation orders for nearly 50,000 residents across California.

 Mike Kai Chen, New York Times

Seven community philanthropy groups throughout the Bay Area have announced a new partnership: a region-wide disaster relief campaign that will cover 10 counties, including Santa Cruz.

The funding may be critical, because the emergency services in many affected counties are already at the brink.

