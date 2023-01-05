When heavy rains wash over San Francisco, the metal grates found on the corners and sides of The City's streets come to the rescue.
Some of these unsung heroes actually have names, such as "Thirsty Boi," "Trump's Dumpster Mouth" and even "Buster Posey." More importantly, they're all part of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's "Adopt a Drain SF" program.
Under "Adopt a Drain SF," residents can volunteer to help keep The City's 25,000 storm drains and catch basins free of debris, leaves and trash, thus preventing these materials from entering into the local sewer system.
In the case of this week's atmospheric river and other heavy storms, such efforts mitigate the chances of major street flooding as rainwater can easily pass through drains unobstructed.
Inspired by a Boston initiative which adopted fire hydrants, SFPUC launched its program in 2016 to help keep maintenance over The City's network of storm drains.
Code for San Francisco, a non-profit volunteer and local chapter of Code for America, used open data to pinpoint drain locations in The City and developed the web application at no extra cost, according to the SFPUC.
Residents can log onto the "Adopt a Drain SF" site and enter an address or a neighborhood to find nearby locations. Legends on the digital map let users know which drains have already been adopted, as well as which ones have yet to be claimed.
Once picked, a customization option allows users to flex their creative muscles and select a name for their drain, which is visible to anyone visiting the site.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Other useful information displayed on the map includes identifying which drains flow into The City's sewers and which ones flow into the ocean and the bay. There's also tips on how to safely clean and care for your drain, as well as opportunities to receive free tools and training.
As of Jan. 4, over 4,000 have been adopted.
While you consider adopting a drain ahead of this week's wet weather, some "celebrities" are already getting in on the action — just ask "Drainmond Green" or "Lana Del Drain."