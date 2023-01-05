Street trash collected at a storm drain on O’Farrell Street near Hyde Street on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

San Francisco's "Adopt-a-Drain SF" program aims to keep The City's storm drains free of debris and other pollution with residents' help. 

 Craig Lee/S.F. Examiner

When heavy rains wash over San Francisco, the metal grates found on the corners and sides of The City's streets come to the rescue. 

Some of these unsung heroes actually have names, such as "Thirsty Boi," "Trump's Dumpster Mouth" and even "Buster Posey." More importantly, they're all part of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's "Adopt a Drain SF" program. 

Bomb Cyclone in San Francisco: January 4, 2023

1 of 20

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags