Man sunbathing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco

Wednesday and Thursday could be your best chance to lay out in the sun so far this year.

 Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner

San Francisco is about to heat up in a hurry as the National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted The City is about to record its hottest days of 2023.

The forecast called for temperatures of 75 degrees in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday — about 10 degrees warmer than those days' historic averages — as temperatures climb into the 80's and even the 90's in inland parts of the Bay Area.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags