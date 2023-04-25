"Temperatures are well above normal for late April," the agency wrote in its area forecast discussion on Tuesday morning, adding that "a few records could be broken." San Jose, for instance, is forecast to be only two degrees colder than its record high of 91 degrees on Thursday.
San Francisco recorded its highest temperature of the year (68 degrees) as recently as April 10, but The City has enjoyed — or, endured, if cold weather isn't what you were hoping for this year — one of its coldest starts to spring in decades.
From March 1 until Sunday, San Francisco experienced the fourth-coldest start to meteorological spring — the months of March, April and May — in its recorded history. The last time The City's 54-day average temperature was colder than 52.2 degrees was in 1967, mere months before San Francisco's "Summer of Love."
Almost all of the forecast area is cooler compared to last evening mainly chilliest along coast. San Francisco is near low temp today already w/ 51F at 9 pm, today's high 62F. SF meteorological spring (Mar-May) avg temp to date including today's data, 52.2F & 4th coolest to date. pic.twitter.com/Qbsj0kUtsF
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, San Francisco has recorded six record-low temperatures since March 1, with The City's historic winter giving way to more of the same at the start of spring. Three of those temperature records were set after March 21, including an historic low of 42 degrees on April 4.
So enjoy the (relative) heat while you can, because it's not expected to stick around very long. Temperatures are expected to cool beginning on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with a forecast high of 62 degrees in downtown San Francisco on Monday. That's about three degrees cooler than The City's historic average for May 1.