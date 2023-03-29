Downtown San Francisco measured a temperature as high as 52 degrees early Tuesday evening, tying the previous low high-temperature mark for the date set in 2006. The agency’s weather records date back to Jan. 1, 1875.
You can now add another figure to the list of decades, even century-old San Francisco weather records broken or almost broken this year amid a relentless string of storm systems that have thrashed the Bay Area on a weekly basis. The most recent record comes just two days after San Francisco recorded a temperature of 42 degrees, matching a March 27 record set in 1879. In addition, last month alone, The City endured three straight record-low temperature days.
Of course, San Francisco is not just plummeting to historically low temperatures, but also absorbing record rainfall. The City from late December into January received 18.09 inches of rain, its wettest 22-day period since the Great Flood in 1862.
The good news is, after scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, on Wednesday afternoon, the Bay Area will receive a reprieve from the rain for the rest of the week. San Francisco temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to high 50s.
Meanwhile, temperatures throughout the region will remain “below normal” into next week, along with, yet again, an above average chance for more precipitation, the National Weather Service said. That means that, if the last few months are any indication, more record setting figures could be on the way.