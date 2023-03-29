sfcoldspell0110

The City tied its lowest ever maximum temperature for the day of March 28.

 Cindy Chew/S.F. Examiner file photo

In the spirit of Giants baseball being right around the corner, San Francisco is having a prime Barry Bonds season when it comes to weather. It just keeps setting records.

The latest historical mark was set on Tuesday, when The City tied its lowest ever maximum temperature for the day of March 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong