Mother Nature has been hard at work soaking The City with historic levels of rainfall, the likes of which haven't been seen for roughly 160 years.
According to the National Weather Service, 18.09 inches of rain have fallen in downtown San Francisco since Dec. 26, making this the wettest 22-day period of total precipitation that has washed over The City has since Jan. 14, 1862.
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet
San Francisco's wettest year on record, and many of its accompanying totals, occurred when the Great Flood of 1862 washed over The City and other parts of California. The rains began in November of 1861 and lasted through the end of the year.
Rainfall totals from those extremely damp days still stand.
NWS records show that San Francisco's wettest 22-day period of total precipitation was Jan. 26, 1862 when 23.01 inches of rain fell in downtown. Meanwhile San Francisco's wettest 108-day period of total precipitation was Jan. 16, 1862, which accumulated 29.53 inches of rain.
Additional information from the NWS shows that San Francisco's water year to date, which begins in October and runs to September of the following year, is 21.75 inches. This currently ranks as the sixth wettest water year to date and the wettest water year to date since 1972-1973.