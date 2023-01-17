San Francisco rain

18.09 inches of rain have fallen in downtown San Francisco since Dec. 26

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Mother Nature has been hard at work soaking The City with historic levels of rainfall, the likes of which haven't been seen for roughly 160 years. 

According to the National Weather Service, 18.09 inches of rain have fallen in downtown San Francisco since Dec. 26, making this the wettest 22-day period of total precipitation that has washed over The City has since Jan. 14, 1862. 

