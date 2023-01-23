As The City dries off from a series of historic storms, San Francisco is off to its wettest start to a water year in a half century.
The National Weather Service Bay Area on Monday shared 115-day rainfall totals — which just so happens to span from the start of the water year on Oct. 1 through Monday — and revealed that only seven other water years have experienced more rain to start a year than this one.
As of Monday, 21.85 inches of rain had fallen in San Francisco. That total is the largest since nearly 24 inches of rain had fallen in late 1972 and early 1973.
Just how abnormal are those amounts? Seven of the 10 largest totals, which have been recorded since 1849, occurred in the 19th century. This year is the only representative from the 21st century.
Even though we're in a dry spell San Francisco rainfall for the water year to date since Oct 1, 2022 thru today Jan 23 still holding in top ten wettest water years to date (8th wettest) since 1849. Pales comp to 36.65" rain, a 14.80" rainfall lead in 1861-1862 water year to date. pic.twitter.com/hyt02fX7ob
All of 2023's peer years experienced at least 33 inches of rainfall. Thirty-three inches of rain haven't fallen in San Francisco during a single water year since 2006, with 2017 (32.3 inches) coming closest.
As the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023, a series of atmospheric rivers drenched San Francisco, the Bay Area and the rest of the state.
It's possible the 2020s — and future years — could start pushing out previous ones in the National Weather Service's records. A study published last week in the journal Nature Climate Change indicated that global warming is making storms wetter, and worst-case climate scenarios could cause trillions of additional gallons of rain than the storms that just soaked the state.