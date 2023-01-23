San Francisco pedestrians walk in rain

Since 1849, only seven other rain years in San Francisco have gotten off to a wetter start than this one. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As The City dries off from a series of historic storms, San Francisco is off to its wettest start to a water year in a half century. 

The National Weather Service Bay Area on Monday shared 115-day rainfall totals — which just so happens to span from the start of the water year on Oct. 1 through Monday — and revealed that only seven other water years have experienced more rain to start a year than this one. 

