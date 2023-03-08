At this point, The City might be better off just making sandbags permanently available year round.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: With another atmospheric river forecast to devour the Bay Area this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Works is allowing residents to pick up 10 free sandbags per address to help them fortify their properties from flooding.
The distribution site, at Marin and Kansas Streets, is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Residents must bring proof of address in order to take their allotment and are responsible for loading the bags into their vehicle.
The agency has recurrently implemented this policy during the swath of powerfuldeluges to drench the region in recent years, even experiencing a sandbag shortage in January.
After the current weather system, residents are encouraged to reuse their sandbags for future storms, assuming they have not been contaminated with sewage or other hazardous substances. Recology, the San Francisco-based recycling company., will also temporarily recycle sandbags free of charge at their facility at 501 Tunnel Ave. through April 29.
The upcoming downpour is expected to bring more than 1.6 inches of rain to The City on Thursday, which would be the wettest day of the year, followed by another inch on Friday.