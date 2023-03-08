San Francisco Public Works gives out sandbags

Residents must bring proof of address in order to take their allotment of sandbgas and are responsible for loading them into their vehicle.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

At this point, The City might be better off just making sandbags permanently available year round.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: With another atmospheric river forecast to devour the Bay Area this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Works is allowing residents to pick up 10 free sandbags per address to help them fortify their properties from flooding.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like