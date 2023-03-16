PG&E said Tuesday’s howling storm, which featured nearly 100 mph gusts in parts of the Bay Area, caused the most outages in the region on a single day in almost 30 years.
The declaration was made by Sumeet Singh, PG&E Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, during a press briefing held Wednesday afternoon, outlining both the severity of the weather system, already the 13th major storm event of the season, and the utility’s response in the coming days.
“This is the most impactful storm that we have seen in terms of customers out in a single day in the Bay Area since 1995,” Singh said.
A total of approximately 450,000 customers statewide were impacted by the storm, which at its peak left 367,000 without power on Tuesday.
The most impacted areas were San Mateo, Contra Costa, Monterey and Alameda counties.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, almost 44,000 customers remained without electricity in the Bay Area — down from 131,000 around the same time Wednesday — the majority of which were in the South Bay (22,415) and Peninsula (14,006).
Singh cited the main source of outages as trees, weakened by drought and unsaturated soil, that were knocked down by “tornado force winds” and fell onto the utility’s power lines.
Gusts as fast as 97 mph were recorded in Alameda, Marin, Amador and Santa Clara counties. He added that the utility's restoration process had to be paused because of unsafe working conditions created by the extreme winds. The ensuing access challenges slowed down assessments and repairs as well.
Angie Gibson, Vice President of Emergency Preparedness and Response at PG&E, said the drier and fairer weather over the coming days will support their restoration activities and the smaller system entering the region on Friday shouldn’t hamper their efforts either. Approximately 5,500 PG&E personnel, some that were brought in from outside the Bay Area, are on the ground to assist the recovery.
Customers are encouraged to check PG&E’s address lookup for details about outages in their neighborhood, including an estimated time of restoration.