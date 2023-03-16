IMG_2520

A total of approximately 450,000 customers statewide were impacted by the recent storms.

 By Bay City News

PG&E said Tuesday’s howling storm, which featured nearly 100 mph gusts in parts of the Bay Area, caused the most outages in the region on a single day in almost 30 years.

The declaration was made by Sumeet Singh, PG&E Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, during a press briefing held Wednesday afternoon, outlining both the severity of the weather system, already the 13th major storm event of the season, and the utility’s response in the coming days.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Ex // Top Stories