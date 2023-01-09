19265588_web1_18878617_web1_191010-sfe-pge-013–1-

Eighty-seven crews and over 4,000 PG&E personnel were staged across the Bay Area on Jan. 9 to assist with outages.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

In a press conference on Monday, PG&E spokespeople called the response effort to the recent winter storms event the utility’s largest ever.

We are in the midst of the third major storm system to impact Northern California in the past 10 days, said Adam Wright, PG&E vice president of operations.

Bomb Cyclones hit San Francisco

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

