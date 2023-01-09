In a press conference on Monday, PG&E spokespeople called the response effort to the recent winter storms event the utility’s largest ever.
We are in the midst of the third major storm system to impact Northern California in the past 10 days, said Adam Wright, PG&E vice president of operations.
“They seem to keep coming and coming. It is highly unusual to have this kind of intense storm activity in such quick succession… And storm activity isn’t finished,” he said.
Storms have caused outages in 42 counties, signifying a “widespread event,” Wright said.
Eighty-seven crews and over 4,000 PG&E personnel were staged across the Bay Area on Jan. 9 to assist with outages. Other utility companies from Oregon, Idaho, Utah and as far as Canada have sent crews to support PG&E, a "common practice among utility companies," said PG&E press officer Tamar Sarkissian. PG&E is also receiving support by 16 crews from Southern California Edison.
As of Monday morning, about 90,000 customers across California were without power.
Ronald Richardson, vice president of PG&E’s north coast region, noted that storm conditions, including flooding and high winds, make it difficult for crews to safely respond to outages, particularly in portions of the Central Coast.
“Once weather passes, our crews and assessment teams will be ready to respond,” he said.
Wright added that these barriers could delay restoration efforts and extend power outages.
“Conditions such as flooding, mudslides, downed trees and heavy snow might block our way, particularly in higher elevations. We expect the weather will continue to cause widespread outages,” he said.
As of 10 a.m. on Monday, at least 20,000 customers were without power in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Richardson added, “Sacramento has been hit continuously during the rains, but (crews are) seeing restoration there.”
Here's the latest on floods, winds, outages and evacuations around the Bay Area
The northern region, including the Bay Area, will see a break for the rest of today until the next part of the storm arrives overnight with more rain and gusty winds, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. The next systemwide storm is expected over the weekend but is not expected to be as strong as previous storms, PG&E spokespeople said.
As of noon Monday, 14,000 customers in the Bay Area were without power, the majority of them in the North Bay. Only 94 customers were without power in San Francisco.
“This is a historic series of storms, and we are meeting it with a historic storm response, the largest PG&E ever assembled for a winter event,” Wright said.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
