Trees down in Parkside Square Park

Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It’s been all hands on deck for PG&E, and emergency responders in The City, amid one of the most catastrophic storm stretches in recent memory.

Over 75,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon after yet another brutal storm system wreaked havoc on the Bay Area. Over half of the affected customers are in the East Bay (42,937), while San Francisco has nearly 5,000 outages.

Ex // Top Stories

Bomb Cyclones hit San Francisco

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong