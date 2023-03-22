It’s been all hands on deck for PG&E, and emergency responders in The City, amid one of the most catastrophic storm stretches in recent memory.
Over 75,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon after yet another brutal storm system wreaked havoc on the Bay Area. Over half of the affected customers are in the East Bay (42,937), while San Francisco has nearly 5,000 outages.
During the peak of the storm on Tuesday, approximately 35,000 San Francisco customers lost power, and 700 trees and limbs fell across The City, according to a release on Wednesday from the mayor’s office. Two people in San Francisco died from injuries suffered during two separate “storm-related incidents,” officials said.
“We saw areas of significant damage, as well as dangerous conditions caused by falling glass and downed trees. I want to thank all the City workers who have been out taking care of San Francisco during and after this most recent storm,” Mayor London Breed said. “Tragically, two people lost their lives, which is a grave reminder of how serious and dangerous this storm became. The repeated storms have been challenging, but our public workers have been out keeping residents safe, limiting damage as much as possible and quickly cleaning up the City.”
The latest bomb cyclone comes less than a week after an atmospheric river fueled weather event led to what PG&E called the single worst day in terms of outages in almost 30 years.
The company on Wednesday released new data from recent months which starkly revealed the extent of the wreckage from the parade of storms.
Here’s where things stand as the Bay Area tries to pick up the pieces following another overwhelming weather event
Since Dec. 31, PG&E, across Northern and Central California, has had to replace 4,940 poles, 847 miles of wire — which officials noted was comparable to the distance from Oracle Park to Dodger Stadium — and has removed 13,263 trees that damaged infrastructure.
Sumeet Singh, PG&E Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, told reporters at a press briefing last week there’s been over a dozen major storm events this season, which have stretched the utility’s response resources.
Officials said PG&E currently has more than 5,700 personnel working “around the clock” to restore power throughout Northern and Central California, in addition to over 20 helicopters on standby to conduct damage assessments and support resource mobilization once the weather has passed.
To view updated outage details, visit the PG&E emergency site here.