PG&E is mobilizing ahead of a severe atmospheric river storm that will affect the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. Significant rain and flooding due to immense snowmelt are expected.
Unlike the late February storm, the upcoming atmospheric river storm “will be a strong and much warmer event,” PG&E Director of Meteorology and Fire Science Scott Strenfel said.
Warmer weather will present flooding risks due to melting snow. Snow levels are expected at around 10,000 feet north to south in the Sierra, according to the utility company.
“Significant rain, which could total three to seven inches in the mountains, on top of the existing snowpack, will present flooding risks. The wind combined with heavy rain and flooding risks can lead to access issues for our crews if trees fail and roadways flood, which can result in longer outage durations for some customers,” he added.
Warm temperatures and precipitation are expected to begin Thursday as “a moderately strong” atmospheric river storm. Wind gusts will pick up in intensity by Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening across the Bay Area and Northern California, which will spread southeast Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to begin Thursday and continue through Friday; thunderstorms threats will diminish Friday afternoon, according to PG&E.
PG&E electric crews, distribution line technicians and system inspectors, who serve as the utility’s first responders, are poised to respond to outages as they occur — there were no planned outages as of press time.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
Craig Lee/The Examiner
17th Street sandbags
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rite Spot Cafe
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue near Lincoln Way in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Parkside Square Park
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving Market Street at Castro Street during a heavy rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.