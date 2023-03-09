With an atmospheric river approaching and more storms expected through mid-March, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 additional counties.
Newsom issued a state of emergency for 13 counties due to storms last week and also activated the California Guard and State Operations Center.
“The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California,” said Newsom. “With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we’ll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians.”
1 of 35
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
National Weather Service expects heavy rain and high winds for the San Francisco Bay Area.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue near Lincoln Way in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Parkside Square Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving Market Street at Castro Street during a heavy rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
The 21 counties included are Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Yuba.
Cal OES has already worked with the Department of Social Services to open six shelters in the counties of San Bernardino, Stanislaus, Madera, Butte and Nevada.
The office also facilitated food donations with the California Grocers Association, who is providing meal kits in San Bernardino County. Additionally, roughly 60 Caltrans employees cleared over 12.6 million cubic yards of snow off state highways in the area on March 8.
Additionally, CALFIRE and its partner agencies have 43 crews active statewide, as well as two helicopters, two dozers and an incident management team. The California Guard is also pre-positioning high water vehicles for its flood response operations.