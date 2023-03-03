California has had a very wet winter. About half of the state is no longer in drought conditions — but don't turn your sprinklers back on yet.
The Department of Water Resources performed the third snowpack survey of the season Friday morning, a measurement of the amount of water contained in accumulated snow in the mountains.
After January's historic storms and a chute of wet weather from the south, results were strong, however snow may not have fallen where it counts.
February's survey showed snow water levels at almost triple the amount for the central Sierra at that time, at 193% of average, and it shows no sign of stopping in March. Friday's measurement was 177% of the monthly average, with 41.5 inches of snow water and a total of 116.5 inches of snow.
"It's above average, but it's nowhere near the record breaking levels in the southern Sierra," said Sean de Guzman, DWR forecast and snow supply manager. "They're outpacing the historic '82-'83 season, and there's still over two years worth of snow waiting to melt down there — with more to come."
De Guzman did not exaggerate. The Southern Sierra snowpack is 231% of average as of Friday, and more storms are expected in March.
The "frozen reservoir" of the Sierra range supplies about 30% of the state's water. Cataloging the snowpack is a critical temperature check on the state's available water supply, according to the DWR, and keeping track of it helps Californians prepare for the coming months — either for flooding or drought.
For the past three years, California has seen some of the driest years on record and one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history. Pressure has begun to mount in the Southwest as the Colorado River dries up. While historic rainstorms have barraged the state, saving water is not always as simple as filling a reservoir.
"Recent rains have definitely helped, but our groundwater basins are a lot slower to recover," said de Guzman. "It takes more than a single wet year to recover those basins that have been critically overdrafted."
Many rural areas rely on groundwater stores to get them through dry spells, but the state's largest open-water reservoirs, Shasta and Trinity lakes, are nowhere near a major city — and they're struggling, too.
DWR director Karla Nemeth explained that as long as it's raining and snowing, California is replenishing its water supply. But location matters: the Northern Sierra is at about 136% of its average snowpack.
"The above-average snowpack will help fill some of the state’s reservoirs and maximize groundwater recharge efforts," she said. "But the benefits vary by region, and the Northern Sierra, home to the state’s largest reservoir, is lagging behind the rest of the Sierra."
While statewide snowpack looks promising, it's still too early to make a definitive call about the water supply, said de Guzman. There's still about a month left in the snow forecast and incoming weather systems could make or break the snow's headway.
"We have to wait on those snowmelts up north to see if they'll fill Shasta and Trinity. The supply up there depends on the efficiency of snowmelt," he said. "But all the water supply forecasts are on the up right now. South of I-80 and Yuba City looks great."