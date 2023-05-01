The lowest maximum temperature for May 1 in San Francisco, set in 1975 and 1964, is 53 degrees, while the coldest low for that date is 43 degrees, set in 1899, according to the agency.
The normal May 1 temperature range from 1991 to 2020 is a low of 50 degrees and a high of 63.
Cold weather records are nothing new for The City this year, which kicked off 2023 with a historic paradeof winter storms. San Francisco in late March had some of its coldest days in history, breaking or tying century-old marks in some cases.
The rest of the week is expected to remain chilly, with the warmest high of 62 degrees on Wednesday and Friday.
Not only are winter-like temperatures returning, but so is the rain. The City already received a small drizzle on Monday morning, a possible prelude to more substantial showers in the coming days.
Precipitation could start as early as late Monday night, leading into what's forecast to be the week's most significant weather event. There’s a 40% chance of rain in The City on Tuesday, with thunderstorms that could include small hail possible after 11 a.m., the agency said.
“Tuesday will likely be the most active weather day this week so be prepared for wet roads and thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service wrote in its online forecast discussion. “Don't forget that rain totals may be more than forecast in thunderstorms, with heavy downpours.”
Those showers are expected to continue into Wednesday before dry, but still cool, conditions last the rest of the week.