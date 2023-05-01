rain-001

After sunshine splashed across the Bay Area in recent weeks, the region is ringing in May by returning to frigid, and wet, conditions.

 Bay City News

Hope you enjoyed spring while it lasted. After sunshine splashed across the Bay Area in recent weeks, the region is ringing in May by returning to frigid, and wet, conditions.

The National Weather Service forecast the high in San Francisco to be 57 degrees on Monday, and the low to be 48, both of which would come close to a May 1 record.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong