27690171_web1_211230-SFE-WEATHEROUTLOOK_1

The mPING app allows users to report on the type of precipitation or weather in their area. 

 The Examiner

Did you know that you can help the National Weather Service keep tabs on The City's dynamic weather? All it takes is your phone. 

mPING, otherwise known as "Meteorological Phenomena Identification Near the Ground," is a free app available for smart phones and mobile devices that agencies, such as NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, use to collect public weather reports.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags