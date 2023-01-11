Did you know that you can help the National Weather Service keep tabs on The City's dynamic weather? All it takes is your phone.
mPING, otherwise known as "Meteorological Phenomena Identification Near the Ground," is a free app available for smart phones and mobile devices that agencies, such as NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, use to collect public weather reports.
While meteorologists and other scientists work to predict future weather patterns, the general public can offer some assistance by logging their current observations.
mPING is a project that was developed through a partnership between NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory, the University of Oklahoma and the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies.
By utilizing on the ground reporting, the National Weather Service is able to fine-tune forecasts based on what users see at their location. Meanwhile, other agencies, like the NSSL, can use the supplied data for uses such as developing new radar and forecasting technologies and techniques.
To get started, prospective "citizen scientists" should download the mPING app. You can observe and report to the National Weather Service the type of precipitation or weather in your area.
When creating a report through mPING, users will first tap "select a report type" and then choose from a list of options, which include rain, hail, wind damage, mudslides and more. These are anonymous and can be submitted as frequently as a user would like to update conditions.
The reports are then archived into a database at the University of Oklahoma and are displayed on a map that is visible to anyone.
So next time you have your eyes toward the skies, think about using what's in the palm of your hand to lend some assistance to the National Weather Service.