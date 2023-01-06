Last week’s bomb cyclone has finally receded, leaving rain-soaked roads and gurgling storm drains in its wake. But more wet weather is on the way, with multiple rounds of rain set to lash the Bay Area in the coming days, and the heaviest rainfall projected Saturday.
Threats from flash flooding, mud and rockslides, and damaging wind are expected over the weekend through Tuesday, with a flood watch starting Saturday morning for the North Bay.
"High chances of above-normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase the risk of prolonged flooding and the potential for shallow landslides in some areas" through Jan. 18, the Climate Prediction Center wrote. "High winds could lead to coastal erosion and may exacerbate localized flooding."
The latest winter weather comes on the heels of record-breaking rainstorms, which drenched the Bay Area with the wettest 10-day period for downtown San Francisco in over 150 years.
But with another “parade of storms” on the way, federal forecasters are projecting that hazardous conditions will continue through Jan. 19. As we prepare for more rain, here are some of the impacts The Examiner will be tracking.
FLOODING: Over the past two weeks, the Bay Area has been hit with violent tides and widespread flooding that’s battered piers, uprooted trees, swelled roadways and rushed into neighborhoods.
Residents in the Mission District were seen raking storm drains, knee-deep in murky floodwaters, while a toxic combination of sewage and rainwater from an overwhelmed system inundated businesses along the Folsom Street corridor. Floodwaters breached restaurants like Rintaro on 14th Street, which sustained severe damage estimated at least $150,000, according to a GoFundMe page.
San Francisco’s Mission, SoMa, Portola and Bayview neighborhoods are all listed as at-risk by The City’s 100-year flood risk zone map.
ROAD CLOSURES: The storms turned freeways into murky lakes, and flooding continued to overwhelm roadways across the East Bay, San Jose and South San Francisco, snarling traffic and submerging cars. We’ll keep an eye on major shutdowns over the next week.
POWER OUTAGES: Vast swaths of the Bay Area were submerged in darkness this week as the worst of the atmospheric river rolled through the region. As of Friday morning, more than 55,000 customers in North Coast, Bay Area and South Bay/Central Coast areas still were without power, though PG&E estimates that the outages impacted nearly 200,000 customers across Northern and Central California at the storm’s peak. The utility warned that the next bout of wet and stormy weather might lead to more outages and impact restoration times.
MUDSLIDES: Over the past week, wet conditions caused landslides in Bernal Heights, Forest Hill Extension, and Miraloma. Sinkholes were also reported across The City mid-week, noted Mary Ellen Carol, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management.
Mudslides and flooding also wreaked havoc on residents in southern Alameda County. And last week, The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding, KTVU reported.
In other parts of the state, residents were evacuated over concerns that fire-stricken lands would mobilize in some areas of Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara counties.
“The public is urged to be on the lookout for potential flooding and mudslides in areas recently burned by wildfires,” state officials from the Office of Emergency Services warned. “A debris flow can take homes off their foundations and carry items such as vegetation, large boulders, and cars.”
PREPARATION: As flood waters rose and sandbags ran out, Mayor London Breed found herself in hot water this week after she castigated the National Weather Service for failing to adequately alert The City about the severity of the storms over the New Year.
“We were under the impression and notified by our National Weather Service that we could anticipate not even an inch of rain,” Mayor London Breed said at a news conference Tuesday.
But the weather service has since refuted these claims, telling the San Francisco Standard that the agency “had alerted local officials and broadcast media as far back as Dec. 21 of a significant rain event that would bring high impacts and hazardous conditions.”
Still, the fracas, combined with the widespread flooding in areas known to be vulnerable to high water, raises questions about The City’s emergency preparedness, which we will be keeping an eye on in the days and weeks to come.
Some good news: If you need more sandbags ahead of this weekend, the Department of Public Works announced it can now provide up to 10 sandbags per San Francisco household or business. You can pick them up at the Operations Yard, Kansas & Marin streets gate. The agency closes at 4 p.m. Friday. It will also be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has also made shelter beds available from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 15, in preparation for the storms. These beds are available for walk-up referrals accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 4 p.m. daily.
SCHOOL CLOSURES: As of 3 p.m. Friday, SFUSD schools will remain open next week. In a districtwide letter sent Jan. 6, superintendent Matt Wayne said “SFUSD staff have been working around the clock to manage the impacts of this week’s weather on schools.” The letter included that the district building and grounds, custodial and landscape teams will be on-call throughout the weekend for storm-related emergency incidents. SFUSD has obtained additional sandbags, and have deployed them to “flood-prone school sites and areas to minimize disruption to instruction and services.” Beginning Jan. 3, the district activated a virtual Emergency Operations Center to respond to storm impact. The district is working with food and transportation vendors to ensure there will be no disruptions to school provided lunches and bus routes, Wayne said. Developments throughout the weekend will be emailed directly to parents and guardians, and are accessible through the ParentVue Family Portal account.