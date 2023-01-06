Last week’s bomb cyclone has finally receded, leaving rain-soaked roads and gurgling storm drains in its wake. But more wet weather is on the way, with multiple rounds of rain set to lash the Bay Area in the coming days, and the heaviest rainfall projected Saturday.

Threats from flash flooding, mud and rockslides, and damaging wind are expected over the weekend through Tuesday, with a flood watch starting Saturday morning for the North Bay.

