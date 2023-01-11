The onslaught of fierce storms that have drenched an already saturated state have also overwhelmed the Bay Area’s sewer systems, resulting in the release of millions of gallons of sewage into San Francisco Bay and its tributaries, an Examiner investigation found.

Since New Year's Eve, more than 3 million gallons of sewage have poured into creeks, roadways, neighborhoods and the bay, according to a state database, as manholes overflowed, sewage lines backed up and rainwater infiltrated a system not designed to process a punishing parade of storms.

