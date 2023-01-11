The onslaught of fierce storms that have drenched an already saturated state have also overwhelmed the Bay Area’s sewer systems, resulting in the release of millions of gallons of sewage into San Francisco Bay and its tributaries, an Examiner investigation found.
Since New Year's Eve, more than 3 million gallons of sewage have poured into creeks, roadways, neighborhoods and the bay, according to a state database, as manholes overflowed, sewage lines backed up and rainwater infiltrated a system not designed to process a punishing parade of storms.
But that number is likely much larger as many regional water managers across eight Bay Area counties have not yet reported the number of gallons spilled at each site. San Francisco’s combined sewage system exempts it from reporting spills to the California State Water Resources Control Board, though it is required to report permit violations.
The spills also prompted renewed calls from environmental groups to upgrade the region’s aging sewer system against the intensifying impacts of a changing climate.
“What we're seeing here is the breakdown of the system,” said Sejal Choksi Chugh, executive director of Baykeeper, an environmental watchdog. “When you have that huge inflow of excess water that the system is not built for, you end up having an overwhelm of the wastewater treatment plants.”
Following the storm that lashed the state on New Year's Eve, the East Bay Municipal Utility District reported it released 4.7 million gallons of stormwater mixed with raw sewage into the environment, including into San Leandro Creek, which snakes through San Leandro before feeding into the bay. In total, the agency saw 13 times the average flows that weekend, with over 650 million gallons per day, it said in a statement.
“They ran their system on New Year's Eve with big violations,” said Eileen White, executive officer for the water board’s San Francisco Bay Region. “It wasn't because everybody was flushing the toilet all day long. It was because the rainwater, instead of going into the stormwater system, goes to the closest point. And it went into holes in the sewer pipes.”
White acknowledged the widespread unauthorized discharges across the Bay Area, adding that EBMUD is under a consent decree with the water board and the Environmental Protection Agency to fix leaky pipes across the East Bay, which should help prevent sanitary sewer overflows in the future.
Still, EBMUD — which serves 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties — is far from the only water manager suffering from waterlogged systems. In San Mateo, several reports of overflowing manholes belching out sewage surfaced in the past few days, with one overflowing at a rate of 150 gallons per minute. In Benicia, sewage was reported spilling into the Carquinez Strait. In Richmond, at least six manholes continued to unleash sewage into San Francisco Bay as of Tuesday morning.
San Francisco also witnessed exploding manholes, backed-up drains, and intense flooding in some of its lowest-lying areas, including Folsom Street and the Mission District, where backups routinely result in the combination of raw sewage and stormwater flooding into homes and neighborhoods.
In 2021, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission entered into a clean-up and abatement order with the regional water board requiring the agency to improve stormwater management throughout The City’s hardest-hit areas. It is estimated to cost up to $600 million dollars, with a proposed completion date of 2029.
But unlike other Bay Area counties, the SFPUC doesn’t report spills to the state’s office of emergency services because The City’s combined sewer system “doesn’t spill,” according to a spokesperson for the agency.
Instead, stormwater, along with residential and commercial sewage, is directed to treatment plants before being released into San Francisco Bay or the Pacific Ocean. Because of this, The City and County of San Francisco were excluded from The Examiner’s data analysis for the spills.
“No sewer or stormwater system, including San Francisco’s, can reasonably be designed to manage the size of storm experienced on New Year’s Eve,” said Joseph Sweiss, a spokesperson for SFPUC. Sweiss said the discharges released by The City are permitted and occur about 2 to 10 times a year, depending on the weather.
And while these winter storms pummeling California are nothing new, they also offer us a glimpse of a new normal as the state whipsaws between intense drought and sloshing downpours. “California is experiencing both a drought emergency and a flood emergency,” said Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth at a recent press conference.
It’s a shifting reality that environmental groups say requires an urgent need to reinvest in wastewater infrastructure.
“We can't stop the rain from falling,” said Baykeeper’s Choksi Chugh. “And we need the rain. We don't want the rain to stop. So what we really need to do is look to see how our wastewater infrastructure has adapted. And unfortunately … they haven’t — they're these decades-old systems that are falling apart, that have not had the investment and maintenance that they need.”
The challenge, she and others say, is garnering public support for investing huge sums into a seldom-seen network of pipes and pumps amid a protracted drought.
“When we're planning for drought, it's easy to forget,” White said. “It’s underground. It’s not sexy. It's out of sight, out of mind.” But she said, “these recent storms demonstrate the importance of the critical stormwater and wastewater infrastructure in the Bay Area.”
The good news is that such projects may get a boost from a tranche of recent state and federal funding, including the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which earmarked $50 million for stormwater infrastructure. That adds to more than $8 billion state lawmakers approved last summer to modernize water infrastructure and management.
But concerns about water managers’ willingness to overhaul these complicated networks of pipes, drains, pumps and outfalls remain.
“This is now the new normal,” said Choski Chugh. “What these storms are showing us is that our designs are out of date. … We need to be investing in infrastructure with new designs that are able to meet the demands of the next century's storms. And if we don't look forward in that way, we're just going to get caught in this every single time.”
