A mudslide on Highway 17 that closed all southbound lanes on Jan 9, 2023.

 Courtesy of California Highway Patrol

This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm.

Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice.

