This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm.
Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice.
Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado.
Closures and Damage
Highway 17, one of the three major roads with access to Santa Cruz County, is closed at its summit in the southbound direction due to a mudslide, according to California Highway Patrol.
At 7:32 a.m. on Jan 9, CHP reported that both lanes of the southbound road toward Santa Cruz were blocked by debris from a slipped hillside. Traffic began to back up and by 10:40 a.m., officers had closed off travel past the summit and were redirecting cars back to San Jose.
More information on the closure can be found at chp.com.
At 10 a.m., CHP tweeted an alert with an image showing a section of Highway 9, a narrow and windy two-lane mountain road that leads to Felton and other rural communities, completely blocked by a mudslide. Several large trees and brush were collapsed on the road, rendering it impassable.
In town, a log jam has flooded the Highway 1 on ramp at River St, one of two entrances to the highway from Santa Cruz. CHP has closed the northbound lane toward San Jose until the jam is cleared, but the water shows no signs of dropping.
🚨🚧 We’re preparing for an emergency closure of the N/B # 2 lane on Hwy 1 s/of River Street due to removal of this log jam at the freeway over-crossing, as the San Lorenzo River continues to rise. pic.twitter.com/ozjKVsYaol
On campus, the housing development for students with families, or Family Student Housing, at the University of California Santa Cruz has been without power since 8 a.m. The on-campus clinic has closed and will operate all services remotely until further notice.
At 1:15 p.m., all other areas at UCSC still had power and dining halls were open. Students and other on-campus staff were advised to shelter in place.
Grade schools around the county, both public and charter, have closed in both Santa Cruz and Pajaro Valley Unified. Reach out to your child's school for more information.
Evacuations
The San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek, both scenes of destruction last week, continue to swell and endanger communities along their banks. Flood evacuation orders are in place for most of Capitola, Soquel, Rio del Mar, Seaside and Paradise Park while downtown and parts of midtown Santa Cruz are on standby.
Just south, areas of Watsonville along the Pajaro River in Monterey County were issued an evacuation order at 9:19 a.m. All residents were instructed to leave the area "quickly and calmly".
Watsonville is an agricultural town and many residents have farm animals on their property. The Monterey County Department of Emergency Services directed all individuals with large animals to call the local SPCA.
More information on Monterey County evacuations can be found here. Santa Cruz county information can be found here.
Battling the Bomb Cyclone
Since the rains began on New Year's Eve last week, the deluge in Santa Cruz County has compounded into a natural disaster. On Jan 5, officials estimated the damages at over $15 million and climbing.
For more information about the storm's damage so far, read The Examiner's coverage here.