Everyone in The City was rocked by the storm in early January. Flooding, sewage spills, down trees, mudslides and rough ocean waters made the outdoors a pretty grim place to be.
But for local wildlife, it was water off a duck's back.
Critters throughout the Bay Area, but especially in urban areas like S.F., endured a historic inundation of water and pollutants, along with high winds and fast-changing ground conditions, over the course of nine atmospheric rivers in early January.
They may have seen the worst rain in most of their lifetimes, but by and large, wild animals in The City may see more benefits long-term than losses incurred in the short-term, said Jack Dumbacher, ornithologist and director at the California Academy of Sciences.
"It may affect top predators, just because heavy rain makes it really hard to get prey. But, for the numbers of rainy days that we had in a row, I think most animals can get through that — they're just super hungry on the other end and out foraging."
Most classes of critters, from invertebrates to ungulates, are well situated to handle inclement weather — whether by fasting, hunkering down or fleeing the scene. The main problem, Dumbacher explained, is that human infrastructure adds additional dangers that they can't anticipate.
Natural disasters always mean some degree of habitat destruction, and many species have evolved to expect them — some even using the destruction to their advantage. The disaster offers a chance for an ecosystem to reset.
But in urban areas, habitat quality usually leaves something to be desired. During catastrophic events, animals in city parks and green spaces may not have a home to return to once the storm passes. Trees fall, mudslides change the landscape, chemicals swept up from floods and trash can pollute viable living spaces.
However, ecologically, catastrophe represents a blank slate — a unique opportunity to restore native habitat.
"If you have a tree that was broken, or upended because of the storm, try and replace it with something native," said Dumbacher. "This is a great time to rethink what plants you have in your gardens and try and plant things that actually really support the local flora and fauna."