coyote

Large mammals like coyotes may have trouble finding prey during the storm, but going hungry for a few days is nothing they can't handle.

 Wikimedia Commons

Everyone in The City was rocked by the storm in early January. Flooding, sewage spills, down trees, mudslides and rough ocean waters made the outdoors a pretty grim place to be.

But for local wildlife, it was water off a duck's back.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags