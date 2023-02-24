An icy and brutal winter storm continued to thrash the Bay Area overnight, pelting the region with snow and ferocious lightning strikes. Here’s a roundup of what you may have missed while you were sleeping — or at least trying to — during another unusually strong weather system to hit the state.
Snow
Snow continues to accumulate across the Bay Area, primarily atop its highest peaks, though significant amounts also flurried down to lower elevations on Friday morning.
Cloverdale, at 250 to 400 feet of elevation in Sonoma County, received the highest amount of snow in the Bay Area, with two to four inches falling, National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman told the San Francisco Chronicle. Meanwhile, one of the hardest hit areas in Northern California was the Santa Cruz Mountains, which reported as much as 12 inches of snow.
Despite both locations usually receiving at least one annual dusting a year, that much snow is “pretty rare,” Bingaman told the paper.
Road closures
State Highway 17, which winds through the Santa Cruz Mountains, is closed in both directions on Friday morning because of trees that fell down amid windy winter weather that has also brought snow and ice to the region, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Northbound Highway 17 is blocked at Granite Creek Road and southbound Highway 17 is closed at Bear Creek Road due to the downed trees reported overnight, CHP officials said Friday morning.
There is no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.
Similarly, Highway 29 in Napa County is also shut down in both directions, from north of Calistoga to the Lake County border, due to snow, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials warned that snow has “impacted the majority of Napa Valley‘s mountainous roadways. Avoid mountain travel if at all possible.”
The Napa Valley Register reported that multiple drivers were stranded on the roadway after spinning out late Thursday night.