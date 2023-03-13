The seemingly nonstop parade of powerful storms returns to the Bay Area on Monday, just days after the most recent system devastated the region.
Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rains and brutal winds that will cause more widespread flooding and downed trees and power lines.
The earliest precipitation is expected to hit the North Bay as early as Monday at 2 p.m., before traveling south to the rest of the Bay Area during the late evening and into early the next morning, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain will cascade on the North Bay as early as 8 p.m. and the rest of the Bay Area early Tuesday morning.
Forecasters said San Francisco could receive between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain from Monday night through Wednesday morning. As always, the highest volumes of precipitation will be confined to the higher elevations, with 4 inches or more coming to the North Bay mountains.
The entire region has been placed under a flood watch. With soils already "very saturated" from the weekend deluge, forecasters warned that the region is more prone to flooding ahead of the incoming storm. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions before the rain arrives.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has also placed the Bay Area under a high wind warning, with “damaging winds” expected Monday night through Wednesday morning.
Winds could reach between 55 to 70 mph along the coast and hills, 50 mph in the valleys and 20 to 40 mph in the south. Tree and powerline damages resulting from the gusts will likely cause power outages. Maximum wind gusts in The City could peak at 44 mph.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rain on 16th Street
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rain on 16th Street
National Weather Service expects heavy rain and high winds for the San Francisco Bay Area.
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night's storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue near Lincoln Way in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Parkside Square Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving Market Street at Castro Street during a heavy rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.