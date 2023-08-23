The City’s hottest — and steamiest — stretch of the year so far is ending soon.
But first, San Francisco will experience more warm and muggy weather Wednesday, which could match the record high of 83 degrees that baked The City Sunday.
Temperatures in downtown San Francisco are set to soar into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s while in neighborhoods closer to the coast, will top out in the mid-60s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer.
But this current Bay Area heat spell, which started last week, has felt warmer than the raw temperatures suggest, noted Behringer, due to added layers of moisture blanketing the air from Hurricane Hilary and Tropical Storm Eugene.
Wednesday’s dew point — a measure of how much moisture is in the air — was in the low 60s, a figure normally associated with the Great Plains or the Mississippi River Valley. San Francisco’s dew point usually hovers in the low 50s.
“That mugginess will hang around on Wednesday. And then it'll gradually decrease through the week, as we lose that excess moisture we gained over the weekend,” Behringer said. He added that while it’s not uncommon for the Bay Area to receive a small amount of humidity, recent levels are in the “upper echelon of what we typically see.”
Sweat doesn’t evaporate under these conditions, he said, meaning it won’t cool people off as it normally would. “Something to keep in mind for those of you exercising or working outdoors,” Behringer said.
Both the high temperatures and humidity levels are expected to return to normal seasonal averages by the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 60s, potentially touching 70.
Behringer warned that while the agency doesn’t forecast any additional “major heat events” for the next two weeks, there’s “definitely a possibility we see more” further in September and October, generally the Bay Area’s hottest months of the year.