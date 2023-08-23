HeatWave (copy)

A woman enjoys the view and warm temperatures at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Calif.

 Jessica Christian/The Examiner

The City’s hottest — and steamiest — stretch of the year so far is ending soon.

But first, San Francisco will experience more warm and muggy weather Wednesday, which could match the record high of 83 degrees that baked The City Sunday.

