The ongoing turmoil of storms wrecking California may have opened the floodgates for the next plague: pestilence.
As creeks swell and water stagnates, pests such as mosquitos, fungus gnats, fruit flies, cockroaches, snails, termites and even an invasive "jumping worm" may see a banner year.
"With all this rain, even small objects in people's yards that might hold water, like bottle caps, have enough to make many mosquitos happy homes," said Chris Grinter, entomologist at the Academy of Sciences. "When there's lots of green vegetation, fruits and flowers, we can see surges of all sorts of insects, but especially termites and cockroaches."
A heavy storm once in a while can keep pest larvae in check, according to pest control technician Matt Smith, because "the wind and rain will kill all the mosquitoes and excess rain flushes all the breeding sites out," he said in an interview with WTSP.
But in large part, rain by itself has little effect on pest populations. Entomologist Nancy Miorelli explained that most bugs just hunker down during adverse conditions, but those that enjoy humid conditions — like mosquitos, fungus gnats, cockroaches and snails — just go about their business unfazed.
"For the most part, they’re just small and many raindrops don’t hit them," Miorelli wrote. "If they are hit by the raindrops, the mosquitoes just kind of become assimilated into it and fall with the raindrop. They then escape the falling raindrop with the help of their water-resistant hairs."
In Sacramento County, officials are already testing standing water and creeks in the area for mosquito larvae — potential vectors for West Nile virus. The mosquitos that transmit dengue, chikungunya, and Zika have not been found in San Francisco, according to the Department of Public Health website.
Vector Control at the SF Department of Public Health maintains that San Francisco tends to be a bit too chilly for mosquitoes and cockroaches for them to become much of a nuisance. But Grinter pointed out that with climate change, as the rains keep coming, the annual weather cycle gets warmer and insects keep dying off at an alarming rate, there could be more opportunities for pests — and their diseases — to proliferate.
"It's not an extraordinary year, but it will be noticeable. In the lens of climate change, these weather events are becoming more normal. We have to get used to living with a lot of bugs and being mindful of our environment."
The Examiner has reached out to the SF DPH for comment.