A record rain year means more opportunities for standing water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

 By Examiner Staff

The ongoing turmoil of storms wrecking California may have opened the floodgates for the next plague: pestilence.

As creeks swell and water stagnates,  pests such as  mosquitos, fungus gnats, fruit flies, cockroaches, snails, termites and even an invasive "jumping worm" may see a banner year.

