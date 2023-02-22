graupel

Graupel piled up on some grass.

 Courtesy of Science News

The Bay Area is preparing for a cold snap in the coming week, but there's more to this weather system than scattered showers and chilly winds.

Incoming climate conditions may set the stage for a few different types of precipitation rarely seen in the Bay Area — not just rain, hail, or much-anticipated snow, but something called "graupel."

