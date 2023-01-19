San Francisco, the state of California and several other agencies, including the S.F. Arts Commission, have announced disaster recovery programs for people whose properties sustained significant damage from flooding and leaks during the historic December and January storms.

The application period begins Friday and will be open for 30 days. City residents can receive up to $5,000. That cuts into the average cost of damage to a small building in a 100-year-flood, which the federal government calculates at almost $6,000 when adjusted for inflation.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

