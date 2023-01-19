San Francisco Public Utility Commission Wastewater employees deploy flood barriers along Folsom Street near the intersection with 17th Street ahead of a forecasted strong storm on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Public Utility Commission Wastewater employees deploy flood barriers along Folsom Street near the intersection with 17th Street ahead of a forecasted strong storm on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
San Francisco, the state of California and several other agencies, including the S.F. Arts Commission, have announced disaster recovery programs for people whose properties sustained significant damage from flooding and leaks during the historic December and January storms.
The application period begins Friday and will be open for 30 days. City residents can receive up to $5,000. That cuts into the average cost of damage to a small building in a 100-year-flood, which the federal government calculates at almost $6,000 when adjusted for inflation.
Financial relief in the coming months will be essential to economic recovery, said Katy Tang, executive director of the Office of Small Business. She said the key is that the grants for affected business owners can be used for anything they'd like — including inventory and environmental damages.
"We know that the recent storms have added additional difficulties to small businesses that have already been trying to recover from pandemic impacts," said Tang. "While we recognize that this grant program will not solve all challenges, the City is offering support along with other resources and services currently available to businesses."
The City recommends that both businesses and property owners reach out to their insurance coverage to fully assess the extent of damage.
Gloria Chan, communications director at the Office of Small Business, underscored that while all affected businesses are welcome to apply, those that fall into the flood zones shown on the 100-year storm map will be prioritized for funding.
In addition, both the state and the city are offering tax breaks to flooded property owner. California is pushing back the tax submission deadline and waiving late fees, while S.F. is offering relief from property tax entirely if a place sustained over $10,000 in damages.
While no city-funded recovery grants exist for property owners, the S.F. Public Utilities Commission has established a hefty grant fund for flood and water damage prevention. The office will reimburse up to $100,000 for flood-prep renovations and development.
