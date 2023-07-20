San Francisco will be under its fourth Spare the Air Alert of the year, and third since July 13, on Friday.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced on Thursday it was issuing another alert as smoke from an Oregon wildfire continues moving into the region and is expected to bring unhealthy air quality into the region on Friday.
That smoke, combined with higher temperatures on Friday, prompted the warning. In order to limit the risks
Air District officials also extended an air quality advisory into Thursday, as parts of the Bay Area have seen hazy skies due to the Flat Fire burning in Oregon’s Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
After the advisory was initially issued on Wednesday, San Francisco's Air Quality Index (AQI) measured no higher than 42 that night. Fifty is considered the upper limit of "good" air quality.
U.S. Forest Service officials said the Flat Fire had burned 15,217 acres and was 0% contained as of Thursday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Flat Fire represents one of the first this summer to impact the Bay Area’s air quality. However, unprecedented wildfires continue to rage across Canada this year and have already burned some 25 million acres, choking the skies over the Eastern part of the U.S.
Officials said residents who smell smoke should stay inside, if possible, with their windows and doors closed until smoke levels recede. Outdoor exercise should be limited to the early morning hours, when ozone concentrations are lower, and home air conditioning units and car ventilation systems should be set to recirculate.