Foggy, smoggy San Francisco Bay Bridge

A foggy San Francisco Bay Bridge on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Bay Area's air quality advisory for that day extended into Thursday. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco will be under its fourth Spare the Air Alert of the year, and third since July 13, on Friday. 

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced on Thursday it was issuing another alert as smoke from an Oregon wildfire continues moving into the region and is expected to bring unhealthy air quality into the region on Friday. 

