The Pacific Ocean is signaling a shift to El Niño conditions later this year, forecasters say, which generally means warmer and wetter weather ahead for California, following what has been an uncharacteristically wet La Niña winter.
According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, there’s now a 62% chance of above-average sea-surface temperatures between May and July in the east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean, which defines the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
Typically, El Niño patterns deliver warmer, wetter weather in California, and La Niña patterns are marked by cooler and drier weather. But that’s not always the case, as demonstrated by the heavy rain and snowfall this past winter in California.
Jan Null, a meteorologist with the Golden Gate Weather Services, said the two patterns, El Niño and La Niña, can sometimes produce outlier patterns, like this past winter's parade of storms that soaked the state.
There’s an “alphabet soup” of patterns that impact California’s weather, Null said, not just the El Niño Southern Oscillation.
“There’s the North Atlantic oscillation, the Arctic Oscillation, and those happen yearly like the El Niño/La Niña pattern,” Null said. “But you also have the Pacific decadal oscillation and sometimes the Madden-Julian oscillation, which happens on a 45-day cycle, which is an impulse of energy coming out of the Indian Ocean.”
“This last winter was certainly not average,” he said, adding that the El Niño pattern can be understood in terms of the Golden State Warriors.
“Normally El Niño is like an average night, where Steph Curry is out there, and he’s very consistent, and he’s the dominant force on the court,” Null said. “But some nights when, even though it’s an El Niño, Klay Thompson is in a can’t-miss mode, and he scores 40 or 50 points.”