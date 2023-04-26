The Pacific Ocean is signaling a shift to El Niño conditions later this year, forecasters say, which generally means warmer and wetter weather ahead for California, following what has been an uncharacteristically wet La Niña winter.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, there’s now a 62% chance of above-average sea-surface temperatures between May and July in the east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean, which defines the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

