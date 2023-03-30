It may not come as a surprise that the abnormally wet winter barraging California has filled the reservoirs and spread a thick layer of snow on the Sierra.
But this is the first time the entire nine-county Bay Area has been considered drought-free since 2019.
As of a year ago, the US Drought Monitor reported that even the wettest parts of California were abnormally dry. The sudden onset and steady pace of storms marching through the state have been slowly soaking in, and the entire state is feeling the effects.
Not only is the Bay Area out of drought, but so is the entire coastline — including the majority of San Diego and Los Angeles counties. The only parts of the state that are still considered in "severe drought" are the Mojave desert and the eastern Sierra.
The moisture is a welcome reprieve for the whole state, but especially Southern California. The main source of water for the American Southwest, the Colorado River, is drying up — leaving the cities and agriculture that rely on its flow high and dry.
For San Francisco, which gets 85 percent of its water from the central Sierra, damp conditions may stick. The most recent snowpack survey in early March showed the snow-water levels at almost triple their historic average.
"It's above average, but it's nowhere near the record breaking levels in the southern Sierra," said Sean de Guzman, DWR forecast and snow supply manager at a press conference. "They're outpacing the historic '82-'83 season, and there's still over two years worth of snow waiting to melt down there — with more to come."