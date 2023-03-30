drought map

The drought map of California on March 30, 2023.

 Courtesy of the US Drought Monitor

It may not come as a surprise that the abnormally wet winter barraging California has filled the reservoirs and spread a thick layer of snow on the Sierra.

But this is the first time the entire nine-county Bay Area has been considered drought-free since 2019.

