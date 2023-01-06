The all-time 10-day record in the Financial District was set in January of 1862 at 14.37 inches. Anybody that is still around from then can pop champagne, a la the 1972 Miami Dolphins — your record is still intact.
That ten-day stretch encompasses a series of powerful atmospheric rivers which blitzed the Bay Area, highlighted by ferocious storms on New Year’s Eve and on Wednesday night, which each caused widespread flooding, power outages, collapsed trees and other damage.
The fresh record-setting data adds to the historic figures resulting from the deluge. San Francisco measured 5.46 inches of precipitation during the Dec. 31 storm, second most in a single-day in The City’s recorded history, which dates back to 1849 and just .09 inches from surpassing the record of 5.54 inches set in 1991. The mark eclipsed its previous second-wettest day of 4.67 inches in 1881.
The records, just like the rain, may not be done either. National Weather Service meteorologists forecast that, after a brief respite on Friday, the Bay Area is set for another soaking starting Saturday, with rain pouring through the weekend and lasting into Tuesday. As a result, the region remains on flood watch, which the agency issues “to inform the public and cooperating agencies that current and developing hydrometeorological conditions are such that there is a threat of flooding, but the occurrence is neither certain nor imminent.”
In short — keep the rain record book open.
More strong winds are also expected to whirl across the Bay Area, following Wednesday’s howling gusts which even prompted the agency to issue a rare landspout warning for portions of the Peninsula. Pablo Point in Marin — at an elevation of 937 feet — recorded the strongest winds during Wednesday’s storm, which, at its peak, reached 101 miles per hour.
With the band of showers moving out of the area, we've gotten a little bit of time to look back at last night's peak wind gusts.The "winner" is Pablo Point in the Marin County mountains, recording a gust of 101 mph! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/yhvoKxhaHF
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Jim Wilson/The New York Times
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
