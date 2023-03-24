Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which operates Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, is not one of the agencies contracted with the State Water Project. All of those agencies will now get 75% of the water they requested from California.

 San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

California's drought is not over, but some of its restrictions are.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said that the state will stop asking residents to cut their water use by 15%, and local agencies supplying water to almost 70% of Californians will get twice as much from the State Water Project.

