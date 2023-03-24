The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which operates Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, is not one of the agencies contracted with the State Water Project. All of those agencies will now get 75% of the water they requested from California.
California's drought is not over, but some of its restrictions are.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said that the state will stop asking residents to cut their water use by 15%, and local agencies supplying water to almost 70% of Californians will get twice as much from the State Water Project.
"Are we out of the drought? Is the drought over in the state of California?" Newsom said in a press conference. "I want to affirm your instinct that it should be, it feels like it is. It is — and continues to be — complicated. And I know that's disappointing for some because it would be nice to have a governor say the drought is over."
San Francisco and the majority of the surrounding Bay Area counties have not had any drought classification for the last two weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The last time San Francisco had no drought classification for consecutive weeks was in January 2020.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is not one of the agencies contracted with the State Water Project, all of which will now get 75% of the water they requested from California. Just last month, California water officials announced that those agencies would get a 35% allocation, up from the initial projections of 5%.
The commission will vote on April 11 whether or not to lift the water shortage emergency initially declared in November 2021 that, when updated last May, called for a voluntary 11% reduction in water use from July 2019 to June 2020 levels across the system. San Francisco, cumulatively, had reduced water usage by 6.4%, according to the state's most recent water conservation data.