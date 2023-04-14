Every park has a unique landscape so California State Parks reminds visitors to stay on designated trails whenever possible so as to not trample flowers. When basking in the blooms, you can look but you can't touch. Flower picking is prohibited but photography is encouraged.
Should you choose to bring man's best friend to a permitted road or campground, dogs must remain on their leashes. Friendly remind that Fido isn't allowed on hiking trails, in the backcountry or wildflower fields. Additionally, do not leave dogs unattended in your vehicles.
California State Parks also asks visitors to leave landscapes as they found them, meaning that you should pack up any items you've brought onto the grounds.
Cell coverage can be spotty or non-existent in parts of the great outdoors so the department advises visitors to read about their destination online or download a map prior to their trip.
It's encouraged to visit parks during the week and arrive early to beat the crowds. When viewing wildflowers or wildlife, pull off to the side to leave roadways clear for vehicle traffic.
Check the weather
Be prepared for any and all types of weather by checking the forecast before planning your trip. Additionally, make sure your clothing and equipment are up to snuff for the conditions you expect to encounter during your outing.
Know your body limitations
There are typically no restaurants, gas stations or stores near the superblooms so bring plenty of food and water with you. California State Parks also encourages guests to drink plenty of water before their visit to stay hydrated.
Outdoor conditions can change on a whim so bring sunscreen, a hat, layers of clothing and closed-toed shoes to avoid injury.