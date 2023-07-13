"Hot temperatures combined with traffic exhaust from millions of vehicles on Bay Area roads are expected to cause unhealthy air quality," Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District, said in a release. "We can help keep our air healthier by finding alternatives to driving alone, such as taking transit, biking or walking."
Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution, or smog, is expected to reach unhealthy levels, which can cause various respiratory ailments like throat irritation, chest pain and congestion. It can also trigger asthma and worsen bronchitis.
Under these alerts, officials advise that people should exercise outdoors "only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower."
The alert encompasses seven Bay Area counties — including San Francisco — and half of Solano and Sonoma Counties.
The region is bracing for a massive temperature spike this weekend, driven by a "heat dome" slated to roast the southwest at record-breaking levels. Death Valley could boil to as high as 131 degrees, which would rank as one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Earth's history.
The Bay Area heat-up begins on Friday before peaking Saturday afternoon. Temperatures could reach triple-digits in some inland spots, while other areas will stay in the 80s and 90s.
Meanwhile, San Francisco and its coastal neighbors will stay relatively insulated from the heat. The City on Saturday is only forecast to reach a high of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The Examiner asked The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority if the transit agency would be offering any reduced or free fare rates for the Spare the Air Alert, but has yet to receive a response.