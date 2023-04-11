555 California Street Glass

A view of 555 California Street, formerly the Bank of America Center, on March 14. Firefighters blocked off the street due to fears more glass could fall off the building due to heavy winds. 

 SF Examiner

The rain may have finally let up on the San Francisco Bay Area but breezy conditions are blowing back into the region on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting gusty northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph, specifically along the coastal Bay Area and central coast, which includes areas like Point Reyes, Ocean Beach, Point Pinos and the Big Sur coast. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags