The rain may have finally let up on the San Francisco Bay Area but breezy conditions are blowing back into the region on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service is forecasting gusty northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph, specifically along the coastal Bay Area and central coast, which includes areas like Point Reyes, Ocean Beach, Point Pinos and the Big Sur coast.
The agency has advised drivers of high-profile vehicles, such as pickup trucks, SUVs and semi trucks, to exercise caution when driving. Additionally, the NWS is urging residents to secure any loose items that may blow away in high winds.
Heading into Tuesday afternoon, San Francisco is expected to see winds blowing out of the west from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds will pick up in the evening and top off at 19 to 24 mph, though this will decrease to 13 to 18 mph after midnight.
According to the NWS, Wednesday will see northwest winds of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts rounding out at 30 mph. The evening will bring 17 to 20 mph, with gusts dropping to 25 mph.
The San Francisco Fire Department will be paying close attention to The City's tallest buildings during this time, especially after a wave of brutal storms slammed San Francisco's infrastructure last month, causing glass to either shatter or fall from half-a-dozen high-rises.
"We are keeping an eye on everything including high rises as wind is not discriminate and can affect anyone and anything," said Jonathan Baxter, the San Francisco Fire Department's public information officer.
Following March's storms, The City upped its safety requirements for its high-rises. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection now requires "accelerated facade inspections for buildings that are 15 stories or taller and built after 1998."