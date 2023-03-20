Rain in San Francisco

A rainy Tuesday morning at McAllister Street and Polk Street in San Francisco on March 14, 2023. 

The first day of spring has brought calmer and drier weather to the Bay Area — but it won’t last long.

Another atmospheric river is forecast to blast the region on Tuesday, before giving way to clearer skies the rest of the week.

