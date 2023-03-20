The first day of spring has brought calmer and drier weather to the Bay Area — but it won’t last long.
Another atmospheric river is forecast to blast the region on Tuesday, before giving way to clearer skies the rest of the week.
After mostly fair conditions during the day, a gusty storm system will enter the Bay Area on Monday night. The strongest and heaviest impacts will hit on Tuesday morning, with rain lasting throughout the day and briefly into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The most widespread wind and rain is forecast over the southern Bay Area and the Central Coast, the agency said. San Francisco is expected to receive between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain from the incoming system.
A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Bay Area, including The City, on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with approximately 45 to 50 mph gusts — and faster in the highest terrains. Officials advised residents to prepare for the possibility of downed trees and isolated power outages. While much of the damage is forecast to hit Central Coast the worst, “antecedent conditions,” like oversaturated soils from prior storms, puts the entire Bay Area on alert, forecasters said.
The good news is that after the incoming system leaves the area, the rest of the week is forecast to stay dry. After the lingering showers leave on Wednesday, San Francisco has only an 11% chance of seeing rain on Thursday, followed by 3% and 6% on Friday and Saturday, according to Weather Underground.
Even with the change in season though, temperatures are supposed to stay wintery, with highs staying in the mid-50s for most of the week.
The Bay Area just experienced its 13th-wettest winter in 129 years, significantly easing the historic drought that had parched the region.
