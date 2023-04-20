25546151_web1_210618-SFE-SFLives-Ocean3_1

If you plan on soaking up some sea and sunshine, bring a few layers as a marine layer will keep coastal locations cool throughout the weekend. 

San Francisco Bay Area residents can expect warm and windy weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a "moderate to high potential for temperatures of 80 degrees or greater" Saturday and Sunday, with the warmest areas including the North Bay, Santa Clara and southern Salinas Valleys. Inland temperatures will remain warm heading into next week. 

