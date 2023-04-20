San Francisco Bay Area residents can expect warm and windy weather this weekend.
The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a "moderate to high potential for temperatures of 80 degrees or greater" Saturday and Sunday, with the warmest areas including the North Bay, Santa Clara and southern Salinas Valleys. Inland temperatures will remain warm heading into next week.
If you plan on soaking up the sea and sunshine, be sure to pack a few layers as brisk temperatures and a returning marine layer will keep coastal locations cooler.
Weekend forecast
Those gathering on Hippie Hill this afternoon can expect sunny skies with a high near 64. Conditions for sparking up might be less than ideal as winds from the north, which range from 6 to 11 mph, will begin blowing out of the west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 24 mph.
Friday will be sunny, with a high near 68. Winds will blow out of the west at 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The evening brings increasing clouds and a low around 52. West winds will blow from 12 to 17 mph and decrease to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 68. During the afternoon, winds will blow out of the west at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The evening will be party cloudy with a low around 52.
Sunshine sticks around on Sunday, with a high around 65. The evening will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping to 49.