Civic Center rain and wind

Rainy Tuesday morning crossing McAllister Street at Polk Street in San Francisco on March 14, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Fallen trucks, broken glass, toppled trees, oh my!

The winds have finally calmed down after a ferocious and turbulent storm on Tuesday whipped the entire region into resembling tornado-ridden Kansas during the opening scene of the Wizard of Oz. No uprooted houses landed on any wicked witches, as far as The Examiner knows.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Ex // Top Stories