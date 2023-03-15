The winds have finally calmed down after a ferocious and turbulent storm on Tuesday whipped the entire region into resembling tornado-ridden Kansas during the opening scene of the Wizard of Oz. No uprooted houses landed on any wicked witches, as far as The Examiner knows.
Violent and roaring winds were felt across the region in the afternoon and early evening. The gusts, combined with oversaturated soils from previous storms, caused heaps of tree limbs to fall onto streets throughout the Bay Area and zapped power from over 250,000 households.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday night released the top gusts speeds reported in the Bay Area over the previous 24 hour period. The region's top speed was clocked at 97 mph at the Loma Prieta Peak in Santa Clara, at over 3,000 feet of elevation.
Other high speeds include the Road to Ranches in Nicasio (93), Lucas Valley in Marin County (90) and Los Gatos (88).
Meanwhile, the San Francisco International Airport recorded a top wind speed of 77 mph. When asked on Twitter if that was the highest gust ever recorded at the airport, the agency responded that it was unsure and it would “take some time to determine that” because those figures aren’t included in their official climate database.
Why was the weather particularly windy on Tuesday?
According to the agency, the surface pressure gradient, the difference in pressure between San Francisco and Santa Barbara, increased in absolute value, causing wind speeds to surge.
The good news is that the forecast predicts calmer and drier weather in the Bay Area through at least Thursday.