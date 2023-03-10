Golden Gate Park flood

Downtown San Francisco received .72 inches of rain on Thursday, bringing its yearly total to over 27 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

An atmospheric river doused the Bay Area Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing howling gusts and severe rains across the region.

Here’s where conditions stand on Friday morning.

You might like

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like