An atmospheric river doused the Bay Area Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing howling gusts and severe rains across the region.
Here’s where conditions stand on Friday morning.
Road Closures
Go to 511 SF Bay for an updated list of closures and reopenings.
I-580: All lanes were shut down in both directions from Macarthur Boulevard and High Street to 35th Avenue as early as 4:30 a.m. due to flooding. The eastbound direction has reopened. According to KCBS, Caltrans hopes to have the entire roadway completely open by 12 p.m. The good news is that the freeway is still usable in both directions for all ducks.
CA-84: All lanes are closed in both directions on CA-84 between Pleasanton Sunol Road in Scotts Corner and Mission Boulevard in Fremont.
CA-152: All lanes are closed in both directions between Watsonville Road and Pole Line Road in Gilroy.
Winds
A wind advisory for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Winds peaked overnight and continue to subside, the agency said. However, the region could still see gusts of between 20 to 30 miles per hour on Friday.
Mines Tower in Alameda, at 2,923 feet of elevation, reported the strongest gusts over the last 48 hours at 86 miles per hour. A complete list of the fastest wind speeds can be viewed below.
Strong winds moved through the region. Here are some of the strongest winds reported.#CAwx— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2023
and for the big list of reports go here: https://t.co/PviF23j9yh pic.twitter.com/jHevyfN6In
The conditions caused a tree to topple over a Tesla in unincorporated Redwood City. Both passengers are “expected to be okay,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Flood advisory
A flood advisory remains in effect for San Mateo County until 12:30 p.m., Sonoma County until 2 p.m. and Santa Clara County until 2:30 p.m.
Rain totals
Downtown San Francisco received .72 inches of rain on Thursday, bringing its yearly total to over 27 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Airport collected 2.26 inches of rain and San Rafael 2.12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.