Trocadero_Clubhouse_Stern_Grove

Stern Grove and The Trocadero Clubhouse are closed.

 Matt Biddulph/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license

San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to batter the region beginning Thursday afternoon.

As a result, many of The City’s major parks are temporarily closing ahead of the storm. Here are all the announced closures so far.

You might like

Bomb Cyclones hit San Francisco

1 of 35

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like