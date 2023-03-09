San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to batter the region beginning Thursday afternoon.
As a result, many of The City’s major parks are temporarily closing ahead of the storm. Here are all the announced closures so far.
Check back for updates as more closures are announced.
Rec and Parks
Stern Grove and the southbound direction of the Great Highway have both been closed, according to Tamara Aperton, communications director for Rec & Parks. In addition, all of The City’s grass sports fields are also closed because of the rain. (Update: The Great Highway has reopened as of 1:25 p.m.)
Meanwhile, the Japanese Tea Garden and Botanical Garden will also be closed to visitors on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. due to “forecasted high winds.” The National Weather System issued a wind advisory for Thursday and Friday in the Bay Area, with 20 to 30 mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts expected.
Multiple parks in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have shut down, including the Muir Woods National Monument (Thursday and Friday), Stinson Beach (Friday), the Point Bonita Lighthouse (Thursday and Friday), and the Nike Missile Site (Thursday and Friday).
Officials added that “other areas may be closed without notice to provide for staff and visitor safety.”
The Presidio Trust has not announced any closures yet. The trust closed most of its park sites during the last atmospheric river which slammed The City in January. The Examiner reached out to the organization for details on any potential closures, but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rain on 16th Street
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rain on 16th Street
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rain on 16th Street
National Weather Service expects heavy rain and high winds for the San Francisco Bay Area.
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue near Lincoln Way in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Trees down in Parkside Square Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving Market Street at Castro Street during a heavy rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.