San Francisco is cold

Andy Garcia, left, and Javier Castro bundle up as they take in the view of San Francisco from Corona Heights Park on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. 

 Craig Lee

A frigid weather system is forecast to slam the Bay Area this week, bringing high velocity winds, rain showers  and, yes, even, packs of snow to some of the region’s highest peaks.

For a preview of what the Bay Area can expect in the coming days, The Examiner on Wednesday spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong