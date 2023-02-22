A frigid weather system is forecast to slam the Bay Area this week, bringing high velocity winds, rain showers and, yes, even, packs of snow to some of the region’s highest peaks.
For a preview of what the Bay Area can expect in the coming days, The Examiner on Wednesday spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock.
What follows is a transcription of that conversation, lightly edited for clarity.
Spoiler: Don't hold out hope for doing snow angels on Market Street.
Obviously the big question right now is how much snow are you forecasting for the Bay Area and could we see even some in San Francisco? What are the chances that we receive some snowfall this week?
So snow in San Francisco this week is not going to be a strong possibility. There might be a few flakes that fall around the town itself, but it’s going to be hard to do. It’s when you finally get into the higher elevations. So looking from San Francisco, Mount Tamalpais is looking like a good place for a dusting, as well as some of the East Bay hills and then in the Santa Cruz Mountains. But as far as seeing that getting down to sea level, it’s going to be pretty hard. It’s not going to be completely impossible to see a flake, but for it to stick anywhere at sea level, that’s a tall order. And this is not setting up for that.
Is this the type of snow where we could go up to the mountains and bring a sled?
I suppose. It’s going to be falling as kind of wet snow, so it’s going to be hard for it to stick initially. Now eventually, it will have the opportunity to. As far as sledding goes, I mean, you only need probably an inch or so for that, so it will be possible. But if you’re expecting stuff that the Sierra gets when we have these kinds of conditions, then you’re probably going to be disappointed.
How much rainfall are we expecting with this system?
It’s more miss than hit with a lot of these showers passing through, but as we go to Thursday and Friday, that’s when the main rain comes through, some that lingers into early Saturday morning. Between now and then, a lot of the Bay Area will receive between three quarters of an inch to an inch and a quarter. San Francisco itself will maybe get just a little bit over an inch. Again that’s over just about 48 hours. So it’s going to be pretty steady going rains, there’s going to be individual moments for more moderate rainfall, but compared to some of the stuff we saw in January, we’re not gonna have that magnitude.
Are there any thunderstorms associated with these rains?
So it’s a cold system, and when it heats up some of the warmer air on the surface, it will have the opportunity to have convection, which could cause some thunderstorms. It’s going to be few and far between. This is an environment where you could see thunderstorms form, but it’s not exactly one where we see consistent thunderstorms. Our friends off towards Mendocino County have been seeing a lot of activity off the coast, but when it finally does come down to us, it’s been really just a few strikes well off into the ocean. Nothing really has come up along the coast, and that’s going to be our best chance to see it, along the coast. So not going to be seeing much in the form of thunderstorm activity. We might have one or two but again it’s going to be more miss than hit.
You mentioned it’s going to be a cold front, so what are the temperatures you're expecting and where in the region are we going to see the coldest temperature?
Like you said, it is going to be pulling in colder air. Tonight is going to be one of the colder nights. We’re looking at interior North Bay, so think of the valleys and Sonoma County, that’s when we’re going to be seeing around 30 degree temperatures. Santa Rosa could get down to 28. Off towards southern Santa Clara County, we’re starting to see below 30 degrees as well. And then in interior Monterey County, there could be a few areas getting down all the way to the mid-20s. So, very cold set up to this one.
Since we’re going to be seeing those rain chances and cloud cover build in, Friday morning is going to see a bit more of an improvement for temperatures. Still a lot of 30 degree temperatures out there, but then Saturday morning, when things start to try to clear out, we’re going to see some colder temperatures in places like Santa Rosa, back down to the mid 20s. So some cold mornings ahead of us. In the afternoons, they’re not going to be too cold, a lot of areas reaching towards 50 degrees. But when you have 50s, rain and windy conditions, it’s going to feel cold as well.
Obviously in the past 24 hours we've received incredibly strong winds across the region. Are there going to be more gusts associated with this storm and, similarly, which locations are going to get the strongest winds?
So we’ll stay on the breezy side for this afternoon, but yeah, definitely an improvement compared to what we saw yesterday (Tuesday). As we go into late night Thursday to early morning Friday, we’ll start to see that wind line up pretty well again. Thursday night in San Francisco Bay proper is probably going to be the windiest in that area, but then it moves farther to the south. Our friends in Monterey County are going to get hit with some of the hardest winds in the area and that’s going to be Friday morning, going into that afternoon.
Could put this storm into historical perspective. Is this a necessarily rare or unique system coming through, especially for this time of year?
It’s not terribly rare to see a low pressure move down the coast like this, the rare portion of this system is how it forms. It actually forms a bit off one of those polar lows which sit over Canada. What happened is that one got a little bit pushed off track and with the jet stream it started forming its own low, right over the intersection between Washington and Oregon and Idaho and that started getting deeper and deeper. But it’s holding in place, which is something you don't see too much, and it was very still as it continued forming. When it really started taking shape, it just grew into our area, instead of move into our area. A lot of our low pressures typically start in the Alaskan basin and then move towards us. This one actually grew into us and then is starting to move down the coast, so we’re starting to see this low pressure dominate our weather starting earlier in the week and then all the way through the weekend.
Are there any precautions that you advised people should take before the storm hits?
Unfortunately when we talk about snow, certain high impact weather, a lot of people are like, “Oh I want to go see that.” Please don't be that person. We have snow warnings out there that's for your safety.
if you're looking for snow, but it's snow advisory criteria, people will sometimes call it weather tourism. A lot of high-impact weather can be interesting, but unfortunately if you put yourself out into those conditions you’re not just putting yourself at risk, you’re putting the people that have to recover you at risk if something goes wrong. If you don’t have the setup to handle winter weather, don’t go looking for it.
As far as these winds go, we’ve had plenty of these wind events this year. We can still see trees fall with some of these windy conditions we’re going to be seeing going into Friday. Be prepared for that.
Keep staying weather aware, the odds are some folks with these high winds will lose power during this event. So also have a way to keep up with the weather even if you lose electricity.
Just to be clear, don’t seek out the snow or just don’t seek it out if you’re not equipped to handle the snow?
We would rather people don’t seek out the snow at all if we’re putting out advisories in that area, because again you’re putting yourself at risk.