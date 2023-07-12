The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Friday and the weekend in many parts of the Bay Area, with forecasters predicting triple-digit temperatures in inland cities.
A PG&E spokesperson said the utility doesn’t anticipate any preemptive power shutdowns during the heatwave, but there’s an increased likelihood of outages if air conditioners overload electrical equipment.
Utility spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said PG&E, which services households in Northern California and the Central Coast, uses special technology to help crews find the location and severity of outages and get the power back on quickly.
Starting Friday, temperatures are forecast to simmer into triple digits in multiple inland cities, while other spots will reach the 80s and 90s. The hottest Bay Area locations could experience record-breaking temperatures.
The weather service says San Francisco and its coastal neighbors will, yet again, be spared from excessive heat. City temperatures are forecast to approach the mid-70s on Saturday, the peak of the heat wave.
Sarkissian told The Examiner that the company doesn’t anticipate preemptive Public Safety Power Shutoffs next week.
Still, residents should prepare for unplanned blackouts.
“Have flashlights, radios and fresh batteries ready,” she said. “If you see low or downed power lines, keep yourself and others away, and call 911 and PG&E immediately.”
Other outage preparedness tips include having non-perishable food that doesn’t need to be cooked on hand, access to a manual, can opener, and freezing water-filled plastic jugs to make ice blocks.
She also encouraged residents to conserve power during the heatwave by opening windows at night to pre-cool homes, closing shades during the day to keep the sun out, unplugging electronics that aren’t being used, and setting the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher.
This weekend’s boiling Bay Area weather is driven by an unprecedented “heat dome” consuming the southwest. Death Valley could reach as high as 128 degrees, among the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.
Last week, California received $67 million in federal funds to bolster and modernize its much-maligned electrical grid. It was the largest sum doled out to any of the nine states involved in a $206 million federal grant program to beef up the country’s resilience against natural disasters.
PG&E’s aging infrastructure has been further strained in recent years due to a swath of extreme weather events hammering the state, from historically intense wildfires — some of which the utility was blamed for igniting — to atmospheric river-fueled storms. The events have left tens, sometimes hundreds of thousands, of customers in the dark for days, both due to unplanned outages and those that PG&E preventively initiated.
A brutal heat wave in August 2020 prompted rolling blackouts throughout the state due to insufficient energy supplies. The state threatened but ultimately avoided widespread power shut-offs during similar record-breaking temperatures in 2021 and 2022 due to earlier conservation efforts. Still, last September’s devastating heat nearly broke the state’s power grid and caused thousands of outages throughout the Bay Area.