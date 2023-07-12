18934109_web1_191010-sfe-pge-013–1-

PG&E has begun taking precautionary measures with one of the worst heat events of the year slated to arrive in the Bay Area as early as Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Friday and the weekend in many parts of the Bay Area, with forecasters predicting triple-digit temperatures in inland cities.

A PG&E spokesperson said the utility doesn’t anticipate any preemptive power shutdowns during the heatwave, but there’s an increased likelihood of outages if air conditioners overload electrical equipment.

