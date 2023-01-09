Cars wait in line for sandbags at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
The Bay Area’s soggy start to 2023 continued early Monday morning as another atmospheric river let loose on the region, bringing more bouts of flooding, severe gusts and power outages.
Rain began falling Sunday night and is forecast to leave two to five inches of precipitation at the lowest elevations of the Bay Area and Central Coast, four to seven inches in the hills and six to 12 inches in the mountains by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Instead of flushing stormwater, could San Francisco become a sponge, redirecting water to stem drought impacts?
Officials warned on Sunday night that the upcoming storm posed a “threat to life and property.”
Flooding
The entire Bay Area is under a flood advisory until 4 p.m. Monday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, leading to minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas, according to the agency.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials at 7:37 a.m. tweeted to avoid the area of Crossover Drive between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way due to flooding.
Heavy rain and high winds overnight means flooded streets, downed trees and other debris on the roads. Avoid travel if you can. ⚠️ Please use extreme caution while driving through flooded areas and standing water. One foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) January 9, 2023
Meanwhile, Monterey County as well as Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Scotts Valley were issued flash flood warnings, with the latter set to expire at 3:45 p.m. and the former at 10:30 a.m. Residents were urged to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
In addition, a flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for the Colorado, Dolan and River burns scars. The agency advised that heavy thunderstorms may lead to debris flows and flash flooding within those areas.
Following a record-setting start to the year, wet, windy weather is seemingly here to stay in the San Francisco Bay Area for much of January
Winds
The Bay Area was also under a high wind warning from Sunday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 10 a.m. Officials cautioned that winds could gust up to 60 mph in some valley locations and as high as 80 mph along the coasts and highest peaks. Residents were advised not to travel if possible, especially for high profile vehicles, with the potential for fallen trees and flooded roadways.
North Bay winds should diminish by 8 a.m. while South and East Bay and San Francisco winds should diminish by 10 a.m., the agency said.
Outages
As of 9 a.m., 16,095 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the Bay Area were left without electricity, over half of which were in the North Bay. Just 87 customers were in San Francisco.
Evacuations
Parts of Vacaville were issued a flood evacuation warning on Monday morning due to threat to life and property. Solano County officials advised those who require additional time to evacuate should leave now.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the low lying areas of the Carmel River, effective immediately and until further notice due to the ongoing storm.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
