Sandbags_SFPublicWorks_04Jan2023-077.JPG

Cars wait in line for sandbags at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Bay Area’s soggy start to 2023 continued early Monday morning as another atmospheric river let loose on the region, bringing more bouts of flooding, severe gusts and power outages.

Rain began falling Sunday night and is forecast to leave two to five inches of precipitation at the lowest elevations of the Bay Area and Central Coast, four to seven inches in the hills and six to 12 inches in the mountains by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bomb Cyclones hit San Francisco

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

